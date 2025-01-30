Promoting and protecting digital rights since 1994

EFA is an independent non-profit association that relies on membership subscriptions and donations. If you're concerned about digital rights in Australia, please join or donate today.
Join EFA
matthew-henry-fPxOowbR6ls-unsplash

Updates from EFA
Online Safety

The U.S. Reacts: Australia’s Attempt to Keep Kids off Social Media

We’ve made it onto the global stage—but not for reasons we’re proud of.  When news broke of Australia’s social media ban, countries around the world picked up on a pattern. For one, as noted in Recorded Future News’ award-winning Click Here podcast, Australia has not only introduced one of the strictest digital laws—a social media ban for under-16s—but also the TOLA Act, referred to as one of the strictest surveillance laws in the world. The

Read More »
Privacy

Data Privacy Webinars and Workshops 2025

Electronic Frontiers Australia makes it our year-long mission to raise awareness about the importance of data privacy for both businesses and individuals. We’re proud to see other like-minded organizations dedicating resources to educating the public and using Data Privacy Day—and even extending it into February—to do the same. We get it: every day, you’re bombarded with “important” things that must be taken seriously–  health, stress, family, sleep, balance, etc. We know that “privacy” is just

Read More »
Elections

Electronic Frontiers Australia Announces 2025 Board Members

Electronic Frontiers Australia (EFA) held its Annual General Meeting in November 2024, resulting in the election of new board members for 2025. We are excited to welcome Andrew Scott, Bianca Gay, Jarrod Loidl and Andrew Roffey to the Board.  Meet the New Board Members Andrew Scott Bianca Gay Jarrod Loidl Andrew Roffey Members Re-elected Congratulations to the following members on their re-election: New Officers Appointed We bid farewell to Erica Mealy, Amy Patterson and Fahad

Read More »
Facial Recognition

Bunnings Violated Your Privacy: What You Need to Know

Finally! This month, Australia’s Privacy Commissioner Carly Kind ruled that Bunnings’ facial recognition system violated the privacy of millions of Australians.   The OAIC found that the use of facial recognition was also found to be disproportionate to the risk of violence or theft in retail stores. Electronic Frontiers Australia welcomes the decision as a step in the right direction.  We hope this ruling will send a loud message to other retailers and corporations: stay away

Read More »
Uncategorized

EFA’s submission to rushed inquiry into the Online Safety Amendment (Social Media Minimum Age) Bill 2024

With a complete disregard for democratic processes, the Government has pushed ahead with their Social Media age verification legislation giving the Senate Standing Committee on Environment and Communications 5 working days to undertake inquiry and report back their findings.   EFA received the email inviting submissions to the inquiry at 13:45 on Thursday 21st November 2024, closing on 22nd November 2024. In response to our questions, we can confirm this was not a mistake, and

Read More »
Load more

Help fight for our digital rights

Donate to EFA

What We Do

Policy

We actively monitor a number of policy areas and specific issues. The topics below provide a detailed view of EFA’s policy positions.

Copyright

Australia’s copyright laws are outdated, inflexible and not fit for the digital age. As such, EFA is a long-standing supporter of reform of Australia’s Copyright Act.

Privacy & Security

Privacy is fundamentally about consent and control over access to information, and goes hand-in-hand with security. Privacy is a human right.

Censorship

Adults should be able to make their own informed decisions about what content they create and consume.

Encryption

Access to encryption technologies is vital for individuals and groups to be able to safeguard the security and privacy of their information.

Internet safety

Surveillance is not safety. Safety for whom, against what? This complex problem is more likely to be exacerbated, rather than solved, by measures that allow for unaccountable surveillance and the undermining of communications security.

Surveillance

EFA is committed to ensuring that Australian’s home life is not subject to arbitrary interference.

EFA-logo-white-transparent-1000x368

Electronic Frontiers Australia Inc.
ABN 35 050 159 188
Creative Commons Licence © 1994 – 2022

Twitter Facebook