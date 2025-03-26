EFA Calls for Urgent Legislative Action on AI Safety Amidst Global Deregulation Trends

Melbourne, Australia – Electronic Frontiers Australia (EFA), a leading not-for-profit organisation advocating for digital rights, expresses deep concern over the Australian Government’s decision to pause its plans for mandatory AI regulatory guardrails. This decision, influenced by emerging international trends of AI deregulation, poses significant risks to the safety, privacy, and rights of Australians.

The recent developments, as reported by Innovation Aus, highlight the federal government’s hesitation to finalise its AI regulatory framework amidst what appears to be a growing shift to degrade the importance of AI safety led by the United States towards a Big Tech/industry friendly approach wrapped in the usual tropes of urgency, productivity, innovation etc. While harmonisation with international standards is important, EFA strongly believes that Australia’s regulatory framework must prioritise the unique needs and rights of its citizens.

“Artificial Intelligence is a transformative technology with immense potential, but without robust safeguards, it can also amplify risks—ranging from algorithmic bias to privacy violations and even threats to democratic processes,” said John Pane, EFA Chair. “Australia cannot afford to delay enshrining AI safety and risk guardrails into law. The stakes are too high. Voluntary guardrails are just barely a step above no regulation. Human rights and AI development is not a zero sum game.”

EFA underscores the necessity of a legal framework that ensures transparency, accountability, and fairness in AI systems. Such a framework should include:

An Australian AI institute as per Australia signing on to the Seoul AI Summit Declaration in 2024.

as per Australia signing on to the Seoul AI Summit Declaration in 2024. Mandatory risk assessments for AI applications in high-stakes domains like healthcare, law enforcement, and finance.

for AI applications in high-stakes domains like healthcare, law enforcement, and finance. Prohibited use cases for exploiting vulnerabilities, inferring emotions, biometric categorization, subliminal manipulation etc.

for exploiting vulnerabilities, inferring emotions, biometric categorization, subliminal manipulation etc. Clear accountability mechanisms for developers and deployers of AI technologies including fairness, transparency and explainability.

for developers and deployers of AI technologies including fairness, transparency and explainability. Strong privacy protections to safeguard individuals from intrusive data practices.

The absence of these guardrails not only jeopardises individual rights but also undermines public trust in AI technologies. EFA calls on the Australian Government to resume its leadership in AI regulation and set an example for the world by prioritising the safety and rights of its citizens over rubbery short-term economic gains.

Electronic Frontiers Australia needs your support to run public education campaigns about the biggest AI issues facing the Australian public. Will you chip in $10 to help us? Donate to EFA here. Your donation helps us reach the ears of those in charge of green-lighting or preventing societal-scale risks from artificial intelligence.

(Image source)