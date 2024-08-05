EFA Weighs In on Privacy and Digital Rights News

Here’s a roundup of where Electronic Frontiers Australia (EFA) stands on key issues in the world of digital rights and privacy:

EFA on Elon Musk’s X Harvesting User Data:

EFA’s chair, John Pane, called the argument that users could reasonably expect their data to be used for training AI models “total BS.”

“Using a person’s personal data to train an AI model is another use of personal data beyond the use for which it’s collected. If the platform argues “reasonable expectation”, they must demonstrate how they came to that conclusion.

It’s not just because they wish it to be true or by fact it’s in their privacy policy that no-one reads.”

EFA on Adult-Site Age Verification:

EFA criticises Australia’s age verification laws, labelled a “porn passport,” calling it a “fundamental invasion of privacy.”

“It essentially requires anyone to establish their age [in order] to access a website providing adult content. So, by default, we’re regulating the rest of the adult public in an endeavour to restrict access by minors,” said John Pane.

“We do have a right to remain anonymous in public spaces.”

EFA on Deepfake Legislation:

Amy Patterson, board member for Electronic Frontiers Australia, expressed concerns about “whack-a-mole” legislation to address new technology without addressing the underlying reasons why people may seek to create or distribute deep fakes.

“What we don’t need is rushed new powers for authorities who aren’t making full use of the powers they already have, as a lazy substitute for the more difficult work of addressing the systemic and recurring issues that do need more than these ad-hoc symptomatic patches.”

EFA on Australia’s Proposed Anti-Doxing Laws:

“This consultation is, to our mind, a kneejerk reaction by the government in response to, what we can reasonably infer, may be a vocal minority seeking to stifle and make lopsided public debate on the Israeli military action in Palestine,” John Pane wrote in a statement.

“The problem of doxing is broader, deeper, and more nuanced than it appears through this over simplified and reductionist lens.”

