Major Privacy Threat: EFA Condemns Government’s Social Media Age Ban

Electronic Frontiers Australia condemns the government’s recent confirmation of a social media ban for under-16s. We firmly oppose any age-based restrictions that intrude on young Australians’ privacy, digital rights, and access to potentially life-saving information.

“This ban represents an authoritarian and unnecessary step toward government intrusion into the online lives of young Australians, undermining their rights without adequate privacy and other protections,” said John Pane, Chair of EFA.

Although the specific enforcement approach has not been announced, a thoughtful examination of the government’s Data and Digital Roadmap suggests that age verification is a necessary precursor to the Government’s Digital ID and MyGov systems, habituating all Australians to providing sensitive ID online.

EFA holds strong concerns that this will significantly increase the existing risk of invasive tracking of online activities and personal connections by both the government and the private sector, while failing to provide critical protections like data minimisation, deletion rights, and restrictions on government surveillance. The current Privacy and Other Legislation Bill (2024) does nothing to address these risks and there is no guarantee that the second tranche of anticipated Privacy Act changes will be delivered in 2025.

Over the last 2 decades government data frameworks have prioritised data acquisition and sharing over privacy safeguards, with weak consent requirements, scarce limitations on purpose, proportionality and necessity, and broad ministerial powers to expand access. Recent initiatives prioritise system integration over privacy protections, linking Digital ID to MyGov, health, education, and social services. This extensive data-sharing network is facilitated by weak privacy laws, with few restrictions on government or commercial partnerships, exposing Australians to expanded data collection with minimal oversight or control.

Electronic Frontiers Australia fears that a blanket ban on social media for children and young people will have extensive unintended consequences, such as :

Digital Divide: A complete ban could exacerbate the digital divide, leaving young people without essential digital skills and limiting their access to information and educational resources.

A complete ban could exacerbate the digital divide, leaving young people without essential digital skills and limiting their access to information and educational resources. Social Isolation: Social media is a valuable tool for social connection, especially for young people who may feel isolated or marginalised. A ban could further isolate them.

Limited Online Literacy: Exposure to social media, under appropriate guidance, can help young people develop critical thinking skills, media literacy, and digital citizenship.

: Exposure to social media, under appropriate guidance, can help young people develop critical thinking skills, media literacy, and digital citizenship. Mental Health Impacts : Sudden and complete restriction of social media access is likely to negatively impact mental health, especially for those who rely on it for social connection and support. LBGTQI and other vulnerable groups will be disproportionately affected.

Mental Health Impacts: Sudden and complete restriction of social media access is likely to negatively impact mental health, especially for those who rely on it for social connection and support. LBGTQI and other vulnerable groups will be disproportionately affected.

Undermining Trust: A blanket ban might lead to feelings of mistrust and resentment towards adults, as young people may feel their concerns are being dismissed or ignored.

“Building a comprehensive surveillance infrastructure under the guise of safety starting with young Australians is deceptive and bad policy,” added John Pane, EFA Chair. “The Joint Select Committee on Social Media and Australian Society has not yet released its report. Passing yet another piece-meal, whack-a-mole law well before the Government’s own trial on the evaluation of age assurance technologies has concluded is no more than populist sophistry aimed at appeasing legacy media and increasing the Government’s position in the polls.”

EFA urges the government to abandon social media bans and instead focus on robust digital rights protections that prioritise privacy for all Australians.

