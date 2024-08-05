Vale Geordie Guy

We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden passing of Geordie Guy, a passionate advocate for digital rights and a dedicated former Vice-Chair and Board member of Electronic Frontiers Australia (‘EFA‘).

Geordie was a very effective Vice-Chair in the period when EFA was heavily involved in the fight against Stephen Conroy’s internet filtering proposal, which was both a hard fought and successful campaign that included regular appearances by Geordie on NSW breakfast TV, radio and other media. See here from the EFA web archives:

It’s Time to Tell Mum

Time To Tell Mum Campaign a Massive Success

Geordie was a steadfast champion of privacy, freedom of expression, and the protection of civil liberties in the digital age. His time on the EFA Board has left an indelible mark on the fight for online rights in Australia. Geordie will be profoundly missed, but his legacy will continue to inspire others carrying the torch of digital rights advocacy. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who had the privilege of working alongside him.

The EFA Board and members give our thanks and appreciation to Geordie for his many contributions to the digital rights community. Please consider helping Geordie’s wife Helen and their young son Patrick by contributing whatever you can to Geordie’s Go Fund Me.

In Memory of Geordie Guy to help Helen and Patrick